Left Menu

Sajad Lone's Call for Resurgent J-K Assembly: A Bold Resolution

Sajad Lone, president of People's Conference, urged the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to condemn the abrogation of Article 370. Congratulating Omar Abdullah on becoming Chief Minister, Lone highlighted challenges ahead and pressed for a resolution against the Centre's 2019 decision, calling it vital for the region's democratic integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:19 IST
Sajad Lone's Call for Resurgent J-K Assembly: A Bold Resolution
Sajad Lone
  • Country:
  • India

Sajad Lone, president of the People's Conference, has made a fervent appeal to the Jammu and Kashmir government led by the National Conference to bring forth a resolution that condemns the abrogation of Article 370.

During a press conference, Lone extended his congratulations to Omar Abdullah, who assumed the role of Chief Minister, marking an end to a six-year period without an elected government in the region. He emphasized the historic significance of the new administration and noted the substantial challenges it would face.

Lone called for the new government to adhere to its promises, specifically urging the introduction of a resolution denouncing the 2019 decisions by the Centre, asserting this would ensure the rights of Jammu and Kashmir's people are upheld.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024