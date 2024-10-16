Sajad Lone's Call for Resurgent J-K Assembly: A Bold Resolution
Sajad Lone, president of People's Conference, urged the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to condemn the abrogation of Article 370. Congratulating Omar Abdullah on becoming Chief Minister, Lone highlighted challenges ahead and pressed for a resolution against the Centre's 2019 decision, calling it vital for the region's democratic integrity.
Sajad Lone, president of the People's Conference, has made a fervent appeal to the Jammu and Kashmir government led by the National Conference to bring forth a resolution that condemns the abrogation of Article 370.
During a press conference, Lone extended his congratulations to Omar Abdullah, who assumed the role of Chief Minister, marking an end to a six-year period without an elected government in the region. He emphasized the historic significance of the new administration and noted the substantial challenges it would face.
Lone called for the new government to adhere to its promises, specifically urging the introduction of a resolution denouncing the 2019 decisions by the Centre, asserting this would ensure the rights of Jammu and Kashmir's people are upheld.
