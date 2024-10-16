Left Menu

Boeing Workers Rise Amid Economic Woes: Unyielding Strike Extends

Recent US domestic news highlights encompass a prolonged Boeing workers' strike in Seattle demanding better wages, FTC's 'click to cancel' rule to aid consumers, Elon Musk's significant funding boost for a pro-Trump group, U.S. officials forming a new PAC against Biden's Gaza policy, and legal conflicts involving SpaceX.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US domestic news sees a large turnout of Boeing workers in Seattle rallying for better wages, as their strike extends into its second month. The demonstration increases pressure on new CEO Kelly Ortberg amid financial distress.

The FTC has announced the 'click to cancel' rule, simplifying subscription cancellations. This new regulation mandates businesses to facilitate cancellation as easily as the signup, giving consumers better control over their subscriptions and memberships.

Elon Musk has donated $75 million to a pro-Trump group aiding the presidential campaign ahead of the Nov. 5 election. In the same vein, former US officials launched a new PAC, protesting President Joe Biden's Gaza policy, calling for a shift in US-Israel relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

