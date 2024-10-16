Left Menu

Slovenia's Prime Minister Under Fire: Corruption Accusations Loom

Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob faces corruption charges, accused of police staffing interference. Former minister Tatjana Bobnar claims political pressure led to her resignation. The case highlights a political clash amid Golob's government's depoliticisation goal. Golob denies accusations and awaits formal legal proceedings while maintaining innocence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sarajevo | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:03 IST
Slovenia's Prime Minister Under Fire: Corruption Accusations Loom
  • Country:
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob is embroiled in controversy following corruption charges brought against him. Accusations revolve around alleged interference in police staffing decisions, as claimed by former interior minister Tatjana Bobnar, who resigned over the issue two years ago.

This week, the Specialised Public Prosecutor's Office received a complaint from the police related to 'giving gifts for unlawful intermediation.' Reports from RTS SLO state television indicate that criminal charges have been filed against Golob, whose administration has prioritized the 'depoliticisation of police' since taking office in mid-2022.

Golob has denied all allegations, attributing the situation to Bobnar's ongoing political struggle post-resignation. He emphasized his intention to follow legal procedures but noted he has yet to receive an official summons. The prosecutor's office may either dismiss the charges or pursue further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024