Slovenia's Prime Minister Under Fire: Corruption Accusations Loom

Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob is embroiled in controversy following corruption charges brought against him. Accusations revolve around alleged interference in police staffing decisions, as claimed by former interior minister Tatjana Bobnar, who resigned over the issue two years ago.

This week, the Specialised Public Prosecutor's Office received a complaint from the police related to 'giving gifts for unlawful intermediation.' Reports from RTS SLO state television indicate that criminal charges have been filed against Golob, whose administration has prioritized the 'depoliticisation of police' since taking office in mid-2022.

Golob has denied all allegations, attributing the situation to Bobnar's ongoing political struggle post-resignation. He emphasized his intention to follow legal procedures but noted he has yet to receive an official summons. The prosecutor's office may either dismiss the charges or pursue further investigation.

