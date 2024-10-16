Election Unrest: Trump's Cry of Fraud Echoes

In a bid to secure victory, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has threatened to reject the election results if he loses to Democrat Kamala Harris. Speaking at a rally in Michigan, Trump alleged potential voter fraud, echoing strategies from four years ago after his loss to Joe Biden.

Trump's denial could result in significant political turmoil, reminiscent of the post-2020 election scenario, where unsuccessful lawsuits aimed to alter outcomes. However, current legal structures and the absence of presidential power pose challenges for Trump's anticipated contestations.

With both parties rallying poll watchers and filing pre-emptive lawsuits, the battleground states are poised for a contentious electoral process. Concerns about potential civil unrest echo past fears, met with promises of legal adherence from Republican volunteers.

(With inputs from agencies.)