Myanmar Earthquake Aftermath: A Nation Struggling Amidst Rubble and Civil Unrest

Myanmar is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that has claimed over 1,600 lives and left many trapped under rubble. Ongoing civil war complicates rescue efforts, but international aid is beginning to arrive. The quake also impacted neighboring Thailand, resulting in 17 deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandalay | Updated: 30-03-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The streets of Myanmar's second-largest city were filled with the stench of decay as residents raced against time to find survivors among the rubble left by Friday's massive earthquake.

The 7.7 magnitude quake struck near Mandalay, flattening buildings and disrupting infrastructure, worsening an already dire situation due to Myanmar's ongoing civil war.

Local efforts have been hampered by aftershocks, and international aid is slowly arriving. Meanwhile, neighboring Thailand reported 17 quake-related deaths, adding to the regional impact of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

