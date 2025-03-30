Myanmar Earthquake Aftermath: A Nation Struggling Amidst Rubble and Civil Unrest
Myanmar is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that has claimed over 1,600 lives and left many trapped under rubble. Ongoing civil war complicates rescue efforts, but international aid is beginning to arrive. The quake also impacted neighboring Thailand, resulting in 17 deaths.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandalay | Updated: 30-03-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:18 IST
- Country:
- Myanmar
The streets of Myanmar's second-largest city were filled with the stench of decay as residents raced against time to find survivors among the rubble left by Friday's massive earthquake.
The 7.7 magnitude quake struck near Mandalay, flattening buildings and disrupting infrastructure, worsening an already dire situation due to Myanmar's ongoing civil war.
Local efforts have been hampered by aftershocks, and international aid is slowly arriving. Meanwhile, neighboring Thailand reported 17 quake-related deaths, adding to the regional impact of the disaster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering Hope: How Technology is Transforming Sexual Assault Response in South Sudan
Swift Response Quells Blaze at Tuticorin Thermal Power Plant
Pakistan's Strategic Response: In-Camera Meeting to Combat Rising Terror Attacks
Tata Motors Set to Raise Prices in Response to Rising Costs
SC seeks response of Centre on PIL challenging current practice of appointment of CAG by the executive.