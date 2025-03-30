Myanmar Earthquake Aftermath: A Nation Struggling Amidst Rubble and Civil Unrest

The streets of Myanmar's second-largest city were filled with the stench of decay as residents raced against time to find survivors among the rubble left by Friday's massive earthquake.

The 7.7 magnitude quake struck near Mandalay, flattening buildings and disrupting infrastructure, worsening an already dire situation due to Myanmar's ongoing civil war.

Local efforts have been hampered by aftershocks, and international aid is slowly arriving. Meanwhile, neighboring Thailand reported 17 quake-related deaths, adding to the regional impact of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)