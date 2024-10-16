Left Menu

JMM Accuses ECI and BJP of 'Bunty Aur Babli' Tactics

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) accuses the Election Commission of India of bias towards BJP, likening their relationship to the 'Bunty Aur Babli' duo. Allegations arise amidst the announcement of Jharkhand assembly elections in two phases. BJP dismisses claims, pointing to JMM's desperation.

Ranchi | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:09 IST
In a fiery accusation, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has alleged that the Election Commission of India is biased in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), likening the duo to the scheming characters of the Bollywood film 'Bunty Aur Babli'.

The ruling party charged that both the BJP and the ECI are undermining constitutional bodies and misusing agencies such as the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department. This comes after the ECI announced the state's assembly elections in two phases.

The BJP, in response, dismissed the JMM's claims as a sign of desperation. They criticized the JMM's terminology, stating, "There is only one Bunty-Babli in Jharkhand, and everyone knows who they are," while highlighting their preparations for the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

