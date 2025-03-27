Turmoil in Jharkhand Assembly: BJP Leader's Murder Sparks Outrage
The Jharkhand Assembly witnessed chaos following the murder of BJP leader Anil Mahto 'Tiger'. The opposition and treasury benches clashed, blaming each other for the state's deteriorating law and order. An FIR was lodged amidst protests and a bandh in Ranchi, demanding justice for the slain leader.
The Jharkhand Assembly descended into chaos on Thursday, sparked by the murder of BJP leader Anil Mahto 'Tiger'. As soon as the session commenced, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato had to adjourn proceedings due to uproar from both opposition and treasury benches.
Mahto, a former Zilla Parishad member, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants, igniting accusations from BJP legislators about failing law and order. The state's Tourism Minister, Sudivya Kumar, countered by accusing the BJP of subverting peace.
An FIR highlights tensions following communal clashes in Hazaribag. Amidst the turmoil, BJP supporters and others staged protests, demanding swift justice and a bandh in Ranchi, adding to the pressure on the state government.
