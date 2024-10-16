Left Menu

NDA Leaders Assemble in Chandigarh for Strategic Meeting

Prime Minister Modi will address the NDA meeting in Chandigarh as Haryana's new Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is sworn in. Key NDA leaders will discuss critical political and social matters. The meeting marks an important moment for the alliance's third-term government formation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a significant meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh, coinciding with the swearing-in of Haryana's newly appointed Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, on Thursday. The event introduces a new era for Haryana, with the ceremony slated for Panchkula and an invite extended to all NDA leaders.

Post-ceremony, a pivotal NDA meeting is scheduled from 3 PM to 5 PM in Chandigarh. Notable attendees include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with chief ministers from Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Andhra Pradesh, joined by presidents and key leaders from the alliance's 31 constituent parties.

This meeting represents the first collective session of the NDA after forming their government for a third consecutive term. Deliberations are expected to address pressing political and social issues. As the NDA leaders begin arriving in Chandigarh from Wednesday evening, preparations are in full throttle to ensure productive discussions aimed at steering the alliance's future trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

