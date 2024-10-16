NDA Leaders Assemble in Chandigarh for Strategic Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a significant meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh, coinciding with the swearing-in of Haryana's newly appointed Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, on Thursday. The event introduces a new era for Haryana, with the ceremony slated for Panchkula and an invite extended to all NDA leaders.

Post-ceremony, a pivotal NDA meeting is scheduled from 3 PM to 5 PM in Chandigarh. Notable attendees include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with chief ministers from Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Andhra Pradesh, joined by presidents and key leaders from the alliance's 31 constituent parties.

This meeting represents the first collective session of the NDA after forming their government for a third consecutive term. Deliberations are expected to address pressing political and social issues. As the NDA leaders begin arriving in Chandigarh from Wednesday evening, preparations are in full throttle to ensure productive discussions aimed at steering the alliance's future trajectory.

