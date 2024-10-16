Minister Faces Backlash Over Remarks on Priyanka Gandhi

Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh has come under fire from the Congress party following comments he made regarding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's candidacy in Wayanad. His remarks prompted a swift response from Congress members, including vandalism of his official property.

Singh, formerly affiliated with Congress, suggested on X that Priyanka Gandhi avoided contesting elections by choosing a safer seat. They accused him of displaying disrespect towards women candidates. Congress criticized Singh's language, with UP Congress leader Ajay Rai condemning the lack of respect shown.

The controversy escalated when Congress leader Anil Yadav vandalized Singh's nameplate, further intensifying the political tension. The incident underscores the ongoing friction between the BJP and Congress over gender issues and electoral politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)