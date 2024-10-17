Trudeau Alleges Conservative Ties to Foreign Interference

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused members of the Conservative Party of links to foreign interference, during a significant inquiry into Canadian political meddling. He emphasized the need for vigilance against foreign threats, particularly with polls forecasting a Conservative lead in the next election.

The ongoing probe has uncovered allegations of Chinese interference, a claim Beijing has repeatedly denied. Trudeau pointed to several Conservative figures as entangled or susceptible to foreign manipulation, though he later admitted this intelligence might be questionable.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, rejecting intelligence briefings, countered with accusations against Trudeau. This tension follows a diplomatic spat between Canada and India, escalating with mutual diplomat expulsions relating to alleged targeted actions against Indian dissidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)