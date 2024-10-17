Left Menu

Stellantis Faces Union Strikes Amid Plant Reopening Commitments

Stellantis is under pressure from the United Auto Workers union and the White House to fulfill commitments to reopen U.S. plants after previous closures. The automaker faces potential strikes and lawsuits as it delays investments, while political tensions rise over production shifts to Mexico.

Updated: 17-10-2024 04:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 04:32 IST
The White House emphasized the need for Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, to follow through on its promises to the United Auto Workers union and affected communities. This follows a 2023 agreement to revamp production in areas affected by plant closures, as stated by White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

Despite this, the UAW claims Stellantis has not adhered to its commitments, potentially leading to strikes after a previous six-week strike. The automaker pledged $1.5 billion to reopen its Belvidere, Illinois facility as part of a broader $19 billion investment plan.

With Stellantis delaying some investments due to economic factors, tensions have risen, prompting lawsuits against the union. Concerns over production relocation to Mexico have also surfaced, amid political debate on tariffs. Nevertheless, Stellantis continues investment in U.S. facilities as it transitions to electrification.

