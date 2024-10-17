Judge Halts New Georgia Election Rules in Trump's Third Legal Setback

In a significant legal development, Georgia's election rules overhaul faced a decisive blow on Wednesday when a judge annulled the changes implemented by a Republican-led state board. The alterations, which prompted fierce opposition from Democrats, were struck down by Judge Thomas Cox for contradicting existing state law provisions.

The contested rules, aiming to grant local officials increased powers to investigate voting irregularities, were deemed invalid by Judge Cox. In his legal reasoning, Cox emphasized that the new provisions overstepped the boundaries set by the Election Code, rendering them unlawful and void.

Despite being subject to potential appeals, the ruling adds to a series of legal defeats for allies of former President Donald Trump, who have struggled to enforce last-minute modifications to Georgia's electoral framework. The case was initiated by the Republican-founded group Eternal Vigilance Action, challenging the board's actions on constitutional grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)