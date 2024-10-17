Left Menu

Champai Soren's Promise: A New Vision for Jharkhand's Youth

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has written an open letter to the state's youth, promising 2.87 lakh jobs and 5 lakh self-employment opportunities if the BJP is elected. He emphasizes the importance of youth in shaping Jharkhand's future and vows to address systemic constraints and corruption.

Ranchi | Updated: 17-10-2024 09:13 IST
Champai Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has addressed the youth of the state, pledging 2.87 lakh jobs and 5 lakh self-employment opportunities if the BJP ascends to power. Soren, who recently joined the BJP citing mistreatment by JMM leaders, wrote an open letter detailing his vision for a 'new Jharkhand.'

Soren emphasized the pivotal role of young people in the state's future, urging first-time voters to support the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He reassured citizens of his commitment to systemic reforms, transparency, and the eradication of corruption within the recruitment processes.

Having previously initiated educational developments during his tenure, Soren aims to reignite such progress. As elections approach, he highlights the BJP's broader goal to transform governance, ensuring every level of authority, from clerks to the Chief Minister, remains accountable to the public's concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

