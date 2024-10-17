Left Menu

Japan's Ruling Party Faces Coalition Challenges Ahead of Critical Election

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party faces potential seat losses in the upcoming lower house election, potentially forcing reliance on coalition partner Komeito. This shift could impact Japan's security policies. Smaller parties like the Japan Innovation Party might play a crucial role in shaping future alliances.

17-10-2024
The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan may face significant setbacks in the Oct. 27 election, with media polls suggesting a possible loss of majority in the lower house. This could compel the party to strengthen its coalition with Komeito to maintain its grip on power.

The LDP requires at least 233 seats for a majority in the 465-seat chamber. The Nikkei newspaper, referencing recent polls, indicated that the party might fall short. Since returning to power in 2012, the LDP has maintained control of the chamber. Jiji Press recorded a 28% approval rating for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet, the lowest for new governments since 2000.

Relying more heavily on Komeito for a lower house majority could empower the group to influence policymaking, particularly on security issues. Komeito has historically opposed some of the LDP's more aggressive defense strategies. Meanwhile, Nobuyuki Baba of the Japan Innovation Party hints at potential post-election cooperation with the LDP, advocating for military enhancement and constitutional amendments.

