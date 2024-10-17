UK & China Strengthen Ties Amid Strategic Talks

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is slated to visit China on October 18-19 for in-depth discussions aimed at reinforcing strategic mutual trust. The engagement marks an effort to boost dialogue and cooperation across various sectors, according to the Chinese foreign ministry's announcement on Thursday.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the ministry, emphasized during a routine press briefing that China is prepared to collaborate with the United Kingdom. Mao highlighted the importance of maintaining a partnership-oriented stance while adhering firmly to open cooperation.

This visit underscores a commitment from both nations to deepen their bilateral relations and pursue collective progress in numerous domains of mutual interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)