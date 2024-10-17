Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Japanese Shrine Offering: Shigeru Ishiba's Controversial Gesture

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's offering to the Yasukuni Shrine, notorious for honoring war criminals, sparked backlash from South Korea and China. This marks Ishiba's first such gesture since taking office, risking regional tensions amid upcoming elections and his proposal for an 'Asian NATO'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:54 IST
Tensions Rise Over Japanese Shrine Offering: Shigeru Ishiba's Controversial Gesture
Shigeru Ishiba Image Credit: Wikipedia

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's recent offering to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine has reignited regional tensions, drawing criticism from both South Korea and China. The shrine, often viewed as a symbol of Japan's militaristic history, commemorates 14 wartime leaders convicted as war criminals among millions of others.

The offering comes at a critical time as Ishiba, who assumed office this month after Fumio Kishida's resignation, faces an impending election challenge. His gesture has sparked diplomatic friction, with South Korea expressing 'deep disappointment' and China urging Japan to reflect on its aggressive past.

As relations between Japan, South Korea, and China hang in the balance, Ishiba remains focused on security initiatives like the proposed 'Asian NATO'. However, this idea faces resistance not only from regional neighbors but also from global stakeholders like the U.S. and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024