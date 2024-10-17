Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath as Haryana's New Chief Minister

Nayab Singh Saini took oath as Haryana's Chief Minister in a ceremonious event in Panchkula, aligning with BJP's policies and implementing their manifesto. The event, graced by prominent NDA leaders, underscores a political pivot as Saini steps in to lead the state.

The swearing-in, held on Valmiki Jayanti—a day of particular reverence—was marked by its alignment with symbolic religious and cultural affinities important among Dalit communities. It underscores a strategic resonance with the electorate's sentiments.

The BJP, having secured a historic third term in the state polls, leans on Saini's leadership to realize the promises made in their Sankalp Patra. His recent election as the BJP legislature party leader signals a focused thrust towards consolidating governance under the central BJP ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)