Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath as Haryana's New Chief Minister

Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Haryana, marking a significant political transition under the BJP's leadership. The ceremony was attended by key NDA leaders and highlighted the implementation of the party's manifesto amidst ongoing support from the public and Independents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nayab Singh Saini took oath as Haryana's Chief Minister in a ceremonious event in Panchkula, aligning with BJP's policies and implementing their manifesto. The event, graced by prominent NDA leaders, underscores a political pivot as Saini steps in to lead the state.

The swearing-in, held on Valmiki Jayanti—a day of particular reverence—was marked by its alignment with symbolic religious and cultural affinities important among Dalit communities. It underscores a strategic resonance with the electorate's sentiments.

The BJP, having secured a historic third term in the state polls, leans on Saini's leadership to realize the promises made in their Sankalp Patra. His recent election as the BJP legislature party leader signals a focused thrust towards consolidating governance under the central BJP ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

