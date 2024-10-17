Controversy Over Shivaji Maharaj's Legacy Sparks Political Outcry

The Congress has launched a scathing attack on the Mahayuti government, accusing it of diminishing the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. They claim that the government has neglected Maharashtra's heritage, citing the substandard construction of a 35-ft statue that collapsed shortly after its unveiling.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary, slammed the government for abandoning a proposed statue project in the Arabian Sea and compared this indifference to the treatment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with the Prime Minister. The accusations included unduly diminishing the historical figure to appease political figures.

The allegations come as Maharashtra gears up for elections, scheduled for November 20, with the counting to follow on November 23, just before the current assembly's term ends. The political climate is tense, with implications for the region's historical and cultural recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)