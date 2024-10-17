Nayab Singh Saini: Championing Equality and Governance in Haryana

Nayab Singh Saini took the oath of office for the second time as Chief Minister of Haryana, with equality, governance, and the welfare of the impoverished at the forefront of his administration's priorities. The ceremony in Panchkula saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP leaders.

Expressing his gratitude to the electorate, Saini used his social media platform to thank the people of Haryana for their overwhelming support. He acknowledged Modi's inspirational leadership, promising an energetic government with a focus on development.

The BJP's third consecutive term in Haryana was secured with 48 seats in the state assembly. Additionally, three independent MLAs, including Hisar's Savitri Jindal, extended their support to Saini's government.

