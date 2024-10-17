Left Menu

Nayab Singh Saini: Championing Equality and Governance in Haryana

Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Haryana's Chief Minister for the second time, promising a focus on equality, good governance, and welfare for the poor. With support from Prime Minister Modi and BJP allies, his government secured a third term with 48 assembly seats and backing from independents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:23 IST
Nayab Singh Saini: Championing Equality and Governance in Haryana
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Nayab Singh Saini took the oath of office for the second time as Chief Minister of Haryana, with equality, governance, and the welfare of the impoverished at the forefront of his administration's priorities. The ceremony in Panchkula saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP leaders.

Expressing his gratitude to the electorate, Saini used his social media platform to thank the people of Haryana for their overwhelming support. He acknowledged Modi's inspirational leadership, promising an energetic government with a focus on development.

The BJP's third consecutive term in Haryana was secured with 48 seats in the state assembly. Additionally, three independent MLAs, including Hisar's Savitri Jindal, extended their support to Saini's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024