Haryana's New Leadership: A Government for All
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and his team on their swearing-in. He praised the government's potential to deliver good governance and development, emphasizing its commitment to serve every section of society.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his congratulations to Haryana's newly sworn-in Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, and his ministerial team.
In a post on X, Modi expressed confidence in the government's ability to drive development and meet the aspirations of its citizens. He highlighted the administration's blend of governance proficiency and experience.
The Prime Minister assured that this 'double engine government' aims to effectively address the needs of the impoverished, farmers, youth, and women, as well as all other community segments.
