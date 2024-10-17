Left Menu

AIADMK's Legacy: Celebrating 53 Years of Influence

AIADMK, Tamil Nadu's main opposition, marked its 53rd anniversary. Celebrations led by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami included garlanding statues and party flag hoisting. AIADMK, founded in 1972 by M G Ramachandran, has played a pivotal role in Tamil Nadu's governance, contributing significantly to the state's development over three decades.

Marking a significant milestone, the AIADMK celebrated its 53rd founding anniversary in Chennai, spearheaded by its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. The commemoration at the party headquarters included traditional rituals such as garlanding the statues of its founder, M G Ramachandran, and influential leader J Jayalalithaa.

In a spirited celebration, Palaniswami asserted the party's instrumental role in Tamil Nadu's growth over the past 30 years. The former Chief Minister emphasized AIADMK's commitment to ensuring essential amenities for all citizens of the state during its tenure.

Founded on October 17, 1972, by the legendary M G Ramachandran, the AIADMK has a rich history of governance, having gained prominence following MGR's departure from the DMK due to ideological differences with M Karunanidhi.

