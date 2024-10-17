AIADMK's Legacy: Celebrating 53 Years of Influence

Marking a significant milestone, the AIADMK celebrated its 53rd founding anniversary in Chennai, spearheaded by its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. The commemoration at the party headquarters included traditional rituals such as garlanding the statues of its founder, M G Ramachandran, and influential leader J Jayalalithaa.

In a spirited celebration, Palaniswami asserted the party's instrumental role in Tamil Nadu's growth over the past 30 years. The former Chief Minister emphasized AIADMK's commitment to ensuring essential amenities for all citizens of the state during its tenure.

Founded on October 17, 1972, by the legendary M G Ramachandran, the AIADMK has a rich history of governance, having gained prominence following MGR's departure from the DMK due to ideological differences with M Karunanidhi.

