Capt Ajay Singh Yadav Quits Congress

Veteran Congress leader Capt Ajay Singh Yadav has resigned from the party, expressing dissatisfaction with the leadership following Sonia Gandhi's departure as Congress President.

Yadav, who also stepped down as chairman of AICC's OBC department, announced his decision via social media, highlighting a sense of disillusionment.

His departure ends a family legacy of over 70 years with the party, marking a significant shift in Haryana politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)