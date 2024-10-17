Capt Ajay Singh Yadav Quits Congress
Capt Ajay Singh Yadav, a senior Congress leader, resigned from the party, citing poor treatment after Sonia Gandhi's departure as Congress President. He announced his decision after stepping down as the chairman of AICC's OBC department. Yadav shared his family's long association with the party in his resignation.
Veteran Congress leader Capt Ajay Singh Yadav has resigned from the party, expressing dissatisfaction with the leadership following Sonia Gandhi's departure as Congress President.
Yadav, who also stepped down as chairman of AICC's OBC department, announced his decision via social media, highlighting a sense of disillusionment.
His departure ends a family legacy of over 70 years with the party, marking a significant shift in Haryana politics.
