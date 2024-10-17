Pressure Mounts on Karnataka CM Amid Valmiki Corporation Scam Allegations

In a heated political standoff, former Karnataka Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has called for the resignation of current CM Siddaramaiah, citing a multi-crore scam in the Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation as the reason.

The scam, which came to light following the suicide of a corporation's accounts superintendent, involves allegations of misappropriation and illegal fund transfers amounting to Rs 89 crore, affecting Siddaramaiah's leadership standing.

The opposition has intensified pressure on Siddaramaiah, urging accountability and transparency, as investigations reveal substantial fund siphoning and political misuse, creating a turbulent atmosphere in Karnataka's political landscape.

