Pressure Mounts on Karnataka CM Amid Valmiki Corporation Scam Allegations
Former Karnataka CM D V Sadananda Gowda demands Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation over a multi-crore scam in the Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. Allegations involve misappropriation of Rs 89 crore, leading to the suicide of an accounts superintendent, and political fallout affecting Siddaramaiah's position.
- Country:
- India
In a heated political standoff, former Karnataka Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has called for the resignation of current CM Siddaramaiah, citing a multi-crore scam in the Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation as the reason.
The scam, which came to light following the suicide of a corporation's accounts superintendent, involves allegations of misappropriation and illegal fund transfers amounting to Rs 89 crore, affecting Siddaramaiah's leadership standing.
The opposition has intensified pressure on Siddaramaiah, urging accountability and transparency, as investigations reveal substantial fund siphoning and political misuse, creating a turbulent atmosphere in Karnataka's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
