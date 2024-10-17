Left Menu

Pressure Mounts on Karnataka CM Amid Valmiki Corporation Scam Allegations

Former Karnataka CM D V Sadananda Gowda demands Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation over a multi-crore scam in the Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. Allegations involve misappropriation of Rs 89 crore, leading to the suicide of an accounts superintendent, and political fallout affecting Siddaramaiah's position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:13 IST
Pressure Mounts on Karnataka CM Amid Valmiki Corporation Scam Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political standoff, former Karnataka Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has called for the resignation of current CM Siddaramaiah, citing a multi-crore scam in the Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation as the reason.

The scam, which came to light following the suicide of a corporation's accounts superintendent, involves allegations of misappropriation and illegal fund transfers amounting to Rs 89 crore, affecting Siddaramaiah's leadership standing.

The opposition has intensified pressure on Siddaramaiah, urging accountability and transparency, as investigations reveal substantial fund siphoning and political misuse, creating a turbulent atmosphere in Karnataka's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024