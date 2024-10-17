Royal Sydney Sojourn: King Charles's Landmark Visit

Australia is set to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla for a historic visit, marking the British monarch's first official foreign venture since his health recovery. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, alongside partner Jodie Haydon, will have a private audience with the royal couple at Sydney's illustrious foreshore.

The iconic Sydney Opera House will feature an illuminated display honoring King Charles's contributions and past visits to Australia, reflecting his longstanding connection with the country through numerous visits and his school days as a teen. The welcoming celebrations underscore Sydney's enthusiasm and respect for the royal journey.

With the visit spanning over six days across Sydney and Canberra, the royal couple will later proceed to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, strengthening international diplomacy and cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)