Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Nomination Process Kicks Off

Nomination filing for 43 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand's upcoming elections, scheduled for November 13, will begin. The process allows limited entry to filing chambers, requires deposits, and candidates must disclose criminal histories. Voting spans two phases, concluding with counts on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:09 IST
  • India

Jharkhand has launched the nomination process for its upcoming assembly elections scheduled for November 13. An election official confirmed that the filing starts on Friday and will be open until October 25, operating daily from 11 am to 3 pm, excluding holidays.

With the polls dividing across two phases, on November 13 and November 20, electoral decisions will wrap with vote counts on November 23. CEO K Ravi Kumar highlights logistics, stressing controlled access to filing, with five individuals allowed per candidate during the submission.

New stipulations include a Rs 10,000 security deposit for general candidates and Rs 5,000 for SC/ST categories. Prominent constituencies like Kodarma and Jamshedpur will participate, while the election underscores transparency, mandating publication of criminal backgrounds by involved parties and candidates.

