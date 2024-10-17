Palaniswami Criticizes DMK's Handling of Flood Mitigation

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami lambasted the DMK government on Thursday for its failure to release a comprehensive 'white paper' concerning the recommendations of a committee aimed at flood mitigation and the subsequent actions taken by the government.

Palaniswami described Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's response to his demand as both 'immature' and 'playful.' He stressed the need for public disclosure of the panel's recommendations, underlining the importance of government transparency in addressing flood risks in Chennai.

The opposition leader accused the ruling party of focusing efforts entirely on Udhayanidhi while sidelining senior ministers. Palaniswami highlighted past AIADMK efforts in flood management and criticized the DMK for inadequately addressing water stagnation and neglecting stormwater drainage issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)