Samajwadi Party and Congress Clash Over UP Bypoll Seat Allocation
The Samajwadi Party claims an agreement with Congress to contest most UP bypoll seats, but Congress President Ajay Rai denies knowledge of such an arrangement. The SP plans to contest eight seats, with candidates already declared for seven. The bypolls are scheduled for November 13.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A dispute has arisen between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its ally Congress over the allocation of assembly seats for upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.
The SP spokesperson claimed that the Congress agreed to contest two of the 10 seats, with the SP taking the remainder. However, Congress state President Ajay Rai denied any such agreement.
The bypolls involve seats vacated after their former MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha, except for Sisamau, where the SP MLA was disqualified. Pollings are set for November 13, except in Milkipur, where they remain on hold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Transforming Healthcare: 75,000 New Medical Seats in the Next Decade
Alliance Set to Drive Change in J&K Assembly with Over 55 Seats, Says Mir
BJP Secures Record 29 Seats in Jammu and Kashmir as Raina Accepts Defeat
Sharad Pawar Leads Candidate Interviews for Pune's Assembly Seats
Discrepancies in EVMs alleged in 20 assembly seats, complaints from 7 submitted to EC: Cong leader Pawan Khera.