Political Clash: Digvijaya Singh Targets BJP Amid Drug Seizure Controversy

In a sharp political exchange, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of connections with illegal drug operations following recent major narcotics seizures in the region. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recently discovered a factory in Jhabua District producing Mephedrone, confiscating 112 kg of the narcotic substance.

The accusation followed a substantial seizure by Gujarat ATS and NCB of 907 kg of MD drugs and raw materials from a Bhopal factory. Singh claims ties between individuals involved in these activities and members of the BJP, suggesting historical roots dating back to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh era. He asserted that imported drugs are exacerbating the issue once centered around opium cultivation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's state secretary, Rajneesh Agarwal, responded forcefully, suggesting that Singh aims to stay in the headlines with sensational statements. Amidst these allegations, Digvijaya Singh also condemned the molestation of a three-year-old in Bhopal, urging immediate and severe action, further highlighting social concerns in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)