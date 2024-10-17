Political Clash: Digvijaya Singh Targets BJP Amid Drug Seizure Controversy
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh criticizes the BJP, accusing it of having connections with drug-related activities following large narcotics seizures. BJP's Rajneesh Agarwal retaliates, dismissing Singh's claims as absurd. Singh also denounces recent cases of violence against minors, calling for strict action.
In a sharp political exchange, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of connections with illegal drug operations following recent major narcotics seizures in the region. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recently discovered a factory in Jhabua District producing Mephedrone, confiscating 112 kg of the narcotic substance.
The accusation followed a substantial seizure by Gujarat ATS and NCB of 907 kg of MD drugs and raw materials from a Bhopal factory. Singh claims ties between individuals involved in these activities and members of the BJP, suggesting historical roots dating back to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh era. He asserted that imported drugs are exacerbating the issue once centered around opium cultivation.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's state secretary, Rajneesh Agarwal, responded forcefully, suggesting that Singh aims to stay in the headlines with sensational statements. Amidst these allegations, Digvijaya Singh also condemned the molestation of a three-year-old in Bhopal, urging immediate and severe action, further highlighting social concerns in the state.
