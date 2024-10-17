PM Modi Leads Crucial NDA Meeting on National Progress and Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over an important meeting involving Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh on Thursday. Taking to platform X, Modi shared photographs from the meeting, emphasizing the extensive discourse on good governance and boosting the welfare of citizens. He reiterated the alliance's dedication to national advancement and empowering the marginalized.

The gathering's agenda was extensive, featuring discussions on national development and special initiatives such as the 'Sanvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav.' The meeting also addressed the forthcoming 50th anniversary of the 'attempt to murder democracy.' Prominent figures such as BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah were present, alongside Chief Ministers from various NDA-governed states.

The assembly drew 13 Chief Ministers and 16 Deputy Chief Ministers from the BJP, along with representatives from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. A primary focus of the discussions was on observance occasions like the 'Sanvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav' and addressing vital historical milestones marking democratic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)