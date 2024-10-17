BJP's Triumph in Haryana: A Testament to Public Trust

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has received renewed public support across India, according to BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari. She emphasized the growing confidence and trust people are placing in the BJP, highlighting Haryana's continued backing as evidence, despite prior opinion polls suggesting a potential loss in the state.

Purandeswari criticized psephologists for their inaccurate forecasts before the elections, asserting that the BJP's unexpected victory in Haryana underscores the steadfast trust and confidence the public has in the party. She reassured that the party remains committed to national service, particularly for the underprivileged, and pledged ongoing dedication to the country's development.

The declarations came after BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini's swearing-in as Haryana's Chief Minister for the second time. The ceremony, presided over by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, welcomed Saini and other ministers. With the BJP forming its third successive government in Haryana, holding 48 out of 90 assembly seats, the party emphasized its commitment to addressing the needs of the state's residents and fostering unity under PM Modi's leadership.

