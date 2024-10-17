Ladakh's Voice: Activist Exposes Fake News and Demands Action

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has called on authorities to address the spread of fake news concerning the ongoing Ladakh protests. Wangchuk, supported by fellow Ladakhi activists, has been on a hunger strike at Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan for 12 consecutive days.

Wangchuk claims that misinformation is being circulated online to disrupt the Save Ladakh movement. In a social media post, he highlighted a misleading video depicting a recent march of Buddhists to Kargil as an attempt to ignite communal tension.

The activists are demanding the government's fulfillment of promises, statehood for Ladakh, and inclusion in the Constitution's Sixth Schedule. They were earlier detained at Delhi's Singhu border but released soon after.

(With inputs from agencies.)