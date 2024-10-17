Hopeful Horizons: Farooq Abdullah on Statehood Restoration for J&K

Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president, expressed optimism on Thursday about the potential restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir by the Centre.

His hopeful remarks came in the wake of the Supreme Court's indication that the matter would soon be addressed. Abdullah's comments coincided with the swearing-in of the NC-led government, headed by his son Omar Abdullah as the chief minister.

Despite acknowledging that the restoration of Article 370 would require a legal process, Farooq Abdullah emphasized that the NC government would tackle issues such as unemployment and infrastructure, stressing equality and citizen welfare in their agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)