Left Menu

Hopeful Horizons: Farooq Abdullah on Statehood Restoration for J&K

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, remains hopeful for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, citing the Supreme Court's recent remarks. His comments follow the NC-led government's swearing-in with Omar Abdullah as the chief minister. Addressing regional challenges, Abdullah emphasizes the NC's commitment to their manifesto and public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:40 IST
Hopeful Horizons: Farooq Abdullah on Statehood Restoration for J&K
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president, expressed optimism on Thursday about the potential restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir by the Centre.

His hopeful remarks came in the wake of the Supreme Court's indication that the matter would soon be addressed. Abdullah's comments coincided with the swearing-in of the NC-led government, headed by his son Omar Abdullah as the chief minister.

Despite acknowledging that the restoration of Article 370 would require a legal process, Farooq Abdullah emphasized that the NC government would tackle issues such as unemployment and infrastructure, stressing equality and citizen welfare in their agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024