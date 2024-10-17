Left Menu

BJP's Promise: Manifesto Implementation and Economic Growth in Maharashtra

Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar emphasized his party's commitment to implementing its manifesto, unlike the Congress, which he claims deceives voters. Mungantiwar discussed the impact of welfare schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, and highlighted economic achievements under BJP governance.

Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhir Mungantiwar reinforced his party's commitment to fulfilling its manifesto promises, contrasting this with what he termed as the Congress's voter deception. He stated that the BJP has prioritized public welfare and seeks voter input for the upcoming election manifesto.

Mungantiwar criticized opposition parties for their scrutiny over financial allocations, highlighting the higher costs of the 6th and 7th pay commissions compared to welfare programs like the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. This initiative, aimed at supporting women, faces criticism over its funding sources impacting other essential budgets.

Focusing on achievements, Mungantiwar noted the increase in Maharashtra's per capita income, attributing market revitalization to enhanced purchasing power among women beneficiaries. Maharashtra's economic advancements under BJP rule have surpassed those of neighboring Gujarat, he claimed.

