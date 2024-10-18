Legal Showdown: Harris vs. Trump in Swing States

The U.S. presidential race featuring Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is embroiled in a series of legal disputes over voting practices that extend across crucial swing states.

These states, pivotal in determining the election's outcome, are witnessing battles over voter registration, the eligibility of absentee ballots, and voter ID requirements. They collectively control a significant portion of the Electoral College.

These ongoing legal challenges, involving state laws, court decisions, and partisan efforts, may persist beyond Election Day, influencing the final determination of the next U.S. President.

(With inputs from agencies.)