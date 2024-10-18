Legal Showdown: Harris vs. Trump in Swing States
The U.S. presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is marred by legal disputes over voting practices in key battleground states. These legal battles, ranging from voter registration challenges to absentee ballot handling, may extend beyond Election Day, potentially affecting the final election outcome.
These states, pivotal in determining the election's outcome, are witnessing battles over voter registration, the eligibility of absentee ballots, and voter ID requirements. They collectively control a significant portion of the Electoral College.
These ongoing legal challenges, involving state laws, court decisions, and partisan efforts, may persist beyond Election Day, influencing the final determination of the next U.S. President.
