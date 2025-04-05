Health Sector Turbulence: Tariffs, Layoffs, and Legal Battles Rock Industry

The health sector is experiencing upheaval as governmental decisions and legal challenges unfold. President Donald Trump's tariff threats have led to a drop in Indian pharmaceutical stocks, while layoffs at the FDA threaten the drug review system and bird flu testing efforts.

In Mexico, the first human case of H5N1 bird flu has been confirmed, heightening global health concerns. On the legal front, Bayer is petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court regarding its Roundup product, and the FDA has approved a new treatment for a rare immune disorder.

Amid these developments, the sector grapples with potential changes in Medicare drug coverage, ongoing lawsuits over baby food safety, and corporate restructuring decisions impacting the pharmaceutical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)