Supreme Court Ruling on Trump's Venezuelan Deportations Sparks Legal Battles
A U.S. judge canceled a hearing on extending a block on President Trump's deportations of Venezuelans after a Supreme Court ruling. The decision involved the Alien Enemies Act, traditionally used in wartime. Despite siding with the administration, the court emphasized the need for judicial review in deportations.
A legal showdown over President Donald Trump's use of a 1798 law to deport Venezuelans hit a new hurdle after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted a temporary ban. This decision, split along conservative lines, leaves the deportations in limbo as it sidesteps a definitive dismissal of the case.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, initially blocking deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, now faces calls from the Justice Department to drop the case due to jurisdiction issues. The American Civil Liberties Union, representing Venezuelan detainees challenging the deportations, remains silent on their next move.
The decision highlights judicial review in deportations, a point underscored by ACLU's lawyer Lee Gelernt labeling the ruling a 'victory' for due process. Trump's call to use the Alien Enemies Act—historically applied in conflicts—invites scrutiny, as the U.S. has neither declared war nor faced an invasion in this context.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge Upholds Ban on Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act
Supreme Court Drama: Trump Administration, Venezuelan Deportations, and the Alien Enemies Act
Supreme Court Battle: Trump's Use of Antiquated Alien Enemies Act
Trump's Controversial Deportation: Alien Enemies Act Revived
Trump's Controversial Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act