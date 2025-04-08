Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling on Trump's Venezuelan Deportations Sparks Legal Battles

A U.S. judge canceled a hearing on extending a block on President Trump's deportations of Venezuelans after a Supreme Court ruling. The decision involved the Alien Enemies Act, traditionally used in wartime. Despite siding with the administration, the court emphasized the need for judicial review in deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A legal showdown over President Donald Trump's use of a 1798 law to deport Venezuelans hit a new hurdle after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted a temporary ban. This decision, split along conservative lines, leaves the deportations in limbo as it sidesteps a definitive dismissal of the case.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, initially blocking deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, now faces calls from the Justice Department to drop the case due to jurisdiction issues. The American Civil Liberties Union, representing Venezuelan detainees challenging the deportations, remains silent on their next move.

The decision highlights judicial review in deportations, a point underscored by ACLU's lawyer Lee Gelernt labeling the ruling a 'victory' for due process. Trump's call to use the Alien Enemies Act—historically applied in conflicts—invites scrutiny, as the U.S. has neither declared war nor faced an invasion in this context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

