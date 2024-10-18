Kamala Harris Sees Hope for Peace After Hamas Leader's Death

In a significant political development, U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris expressed optimism about concluding the ongoing war in Gaza, following the reported killing of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' senior leader. Speaking to supporters at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Harris described this event as a step towards a potential end to the decades-long conflict.

Harris emphasized the importance of Israel's security, the liberation of hostages, and alleviating suffering in Gaza while advocating for Palestinian rights and self-determination. Notably, as she spoke, protesters outside the venue chanted slogans like "Free, free Palestine," reflecting the contentious nature of the issue.

Israel confirmed Sinwar's death during an encounter with Israeli forces in Gaza, labeling it a "military and moral achievement." Sinwar played a pivotal role in Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack, intensifying conflicts in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)