Tragedy in Kannur: Allegations and a Sudden Farewell

Emotions ran high in Kannur as the community mourned the untimely death of former Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Naveen Babu. His remains were publicly displayed before cremation in the presence of state dignitaries and grieving family members.

The incident unfolded amid controversy, as CPI(M) leader P P Divya was charged with abetment following accusations she made against Babu during his farewell celebration. These charges led to her removal from the Kannur District Panchayat President position.

Babu's death highlighted deep-seated issues, with colleagues praising his dedication and lamenting his tragic end. Divya, now under investigation, has expressed her intent to prove her innocence and voiced regret over the remarks made during Babu's farewell.

