Biden Optimistic After Hamas Leader's Demise
U.S. President Joe Biden expressed optimism following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, signaling hopes for a ceasefire. He congratulated Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu and urged an end to the conflict, emphasizing the need to bring hostages home.
U.S. President Joe Biden has shown a glimmer of hope for peace following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza. Speaking in Germany, he emphasized the potential for a ceasefire.
After landing, Biden expressed his support for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, congratulating him on Sinwar's demise. He highlighted that it's time to end the conflict.
Biden stressed the importance of returning hostages held in Gaza, marking this development as a pivotal moment for potential resolution.
