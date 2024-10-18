Democratic Governors Mobilize to Secure Key States for Harris

This week, the Democratic governors of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin embarked on a rapid bus tour, showcasing their commitment to securing Vice President Kamala Harris's success in strategically vital states. As concerns mount over Harris's performance, the governors underscore the necessity of Democratic unity in the upcoming election.

Joined in Flint by the Democratic National Party Chairman Jaime Harrison, Governors Gretchen Whitmer, Josh Shapiro, and Tony Evers acknowledged their daunting task but expressed confidence. Shapiro emphasized their experience in winning tight races, aiming to reassure volunteers and energize supporters as they tour the crucial 'blue wall' states.

Despite reassurances, worries persist about Harris's chances against Donald Trump, particularly regarding turnout among Black voters in major cities and community tensions over international conflicts. The governors have initiated efforts to bridge divides, leveraging their local political influence to fortify Harris's campaign towards the 2024 presidential race.

