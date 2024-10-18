Global Tensions and Political Shifts: A World in Focus
The summary highlights major global news: Trump and Harris' pragmatic stance on IMF and World Bank, Yahya Sinwar's killing by Israeli forces, North Korea's view of South Korea as hostile, Kenya's deputy president impeachment, the US indictment of an ex-Indian officer, and Kamala Harris' campaign strategy shift.
In recent developments, Kristalina Georgieva, IMF's Managing Director, indicated that US presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Kamala Harris would likely have a pragmatic approach to her organization and the World Bank. This comes as the American public gears up for the November 5 election.
Meanwhile, tensions escalated in the Middle East as Israeli forces successfully targeted Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza. Although Western leaders see this as a potential step towards ending the ongoing conflict, Israeli PM Netanyahu remains committed to continuing the military campaign.
In Asia, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's strong rhetoric against South Korea was formalized as state media reported changes to their constitution, designating South Korea as a hostile nation. This intensifies the divide, diverging from any past aspirations of peninsula unification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
