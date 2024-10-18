Left Menu

Elon Musk Rallies for Trump, Calls for Early Voting in Crucial Battleground

Elon Musk hosted a solo event urging early voting for Donald Trump in the Pennsylvania suburbs. Despite Trump's historical skepticism towards early voting, Musk emphasized its importance. The rally, part of America PAC's efforts, saw mixed reactions, with some attendees questioning early voting's reliability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-10-2024 07:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 07:02 IST
Elon Musk took to the stage at Ridley High School's auditorium on Thursday to rally support for Donald Trump, urging attendees to register and vote early in Pennsylvania. The billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX addressed Trump supporters sporting 'Make America Great Again' hats as he emphasized the fundamental values of America.

Despite support for early voting, some in the crowd voiced skepticism, highlighting an ongoing challenge for Republicans working to convince constituents to embrace it. Musk remained undeterred, echoing early voting's significance amid recent controversies surrounding its security, a stance amplified by America's richest man's political involvement.

The event, which was livestreamed with technical hiccups, is a part of Musk's America PAC strategy to galvanize Trump's base ahead of the election. Musk has committed over $70 million to this campaign, reflecting his unprecedented political participation and casting the upcoming election in pivotal terms for the country's future.

