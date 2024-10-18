Manipur Congress Accuses BJP of Anti-Tribal Policies Over ADC Election Delay

The Manipur Congress has leveled accusations against the state's BJP government, branding it as 'anti-tribal' and 'anti-hill' due to the postponement of Autonomous District Council (ADC) elections for the past four years.

Six autonomous district councils exist in Manipur. State Congress President Keisham Meghachandra conveyed his party's objections on social media, criticizing the BJP's alleged deliberate avoidance of ADC elections since its rise to power in 2017. He also opposed a recent resolution by the Hill Areas Committee (HAC), which urged the state to conduct the overdue elections swiftly.

Keisham condemned this resolution as unconstitutional, arguing that the HAC lacks the authority to pass such measures. He warned that without elections, crucial financial aid and development schemes are withheld from the hill districts, significantly affecting their welfare.

