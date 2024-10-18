Giriraj Singh Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav Over Silence on Bahraich Incident
Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused SP chief Akhilesh Yadav of remaining silent on the Bahraich incident to secure Muslim votes. Singh claimed Yadav's actions were 'anti-Hindu,' referencing past events. Meanwhile, security was heightened in Bahraich following an encounter involving police and accused individuals.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday criticized Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his silence following the Bahraich incident, accusing Yadav of trying to safeguard Muslim votes. Singh alleged that Yadav's response, or lack thereof, demonstrated an 'anti-Hindu' stance, referencing similar incidents involving Yadav's late father, Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Singh remarked, 'Akhilesh Yadav did not utter a single word on the Bahraich incident just for votes. His DNA is anti-Hindu.' He also criticized other INDIA bloc leaders, suggesting that their silence was strategically motivated. Singh further challenged leaders like Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi for their lack of comments regarding events in Bengal, characterizing such silence as politically motivated.
Addressing a separate confrontation in Bahraich, where two accused were injured during a police encounter, authorities announced enhanced security measures. Five individuals connected to the violence, from a recent clash during a religious procession, have been arrested.
