Left Menu

Modi's Visit to Russia: Strengthening BRICS Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India will join the BRICS summit in Russia on October 22-23, following an invitation from President Vladimir Putin. The summit aims to boost BRICS as a significant force against Western influence in global politics and trade, with new members joining the bloc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:13 IST
Modi's Visit to Russia: Strengthening BRICS Ties
Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the BRICS summit in Russia from October 22-23, as invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from India's foreign ministry on Friday.

The summit, which will be held in Russia, is seen as a strategic move by President Putin to strengthen BRICS—a group now including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates alongside Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—as a formidable opposition to Western dominance in global politics and trade.

The BRICS summit is expected to focus on enhancing cooperation among member nations, with new members bringing diverse perspectives to the table, potentially reshaping international relations and economic policies worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024