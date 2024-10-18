Modi's Visit to Russia: Strengthening BRICS Ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the BRICS summit in Russia from October 22-23, as invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from India's foreign ministry on Friday.

The summit, which will be held in Russia, is seen as a strategic move by President Putin to strengthen BRICS—a group now including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates alongside Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—as a formidable opposition to Western dominance in global politics and trade.

The BRICS summit is expected to focus on enhancing cooperation among member nations, with new members bringing diverse perspectives to the table, potentially reshaping international relations and economic policies worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)