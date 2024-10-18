Modi to Attend BRICS Summit in Russia: A Focus on Global Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to visit Russia on October 22-23, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday. Invited by President Vladimir Putin, Modi is expected to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Besides the summit, Modi will engage in bilateral talks with his counterparts from BRICS countries as well as other invited leaders. These meetings are set to fortify partnerships and explore collaborative opportunities.

The summit shall focus on the theme 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,' providing an essential platform to deliberate over critical global issues and assess ongoing BRICS initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)