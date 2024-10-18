Left Menu

Modi to Attend BRICS Summit in Russia: A Focus on Global Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 22-23. Hosted by President Vladimir Putin, the summit aims to discuss strengthening multilateralism for just global development and security. Modi will also engage in bilateral meetings with counterparts from BRICS nations.

Updated: 18-10-2024 13:30 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to visit Russia on October 22-23, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday. Invited by President Vladimir Putin, Modi is expected to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Besides the summit, Modi will engage in bilateral talks with his counterparts from BRICS countries as well as other invited leaders. These meetings are set to fortify partnerships and explore collaborative opportunities.

The summit shall focus on the theme 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,' providing an essential platform to deliberate over critical global issues and assess ongoing BRICS initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

