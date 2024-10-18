Ruto Nominates Kindiki for Deputy President Role Amid Political Shifts

In a significant political move, Kenyan President William Ruto has put forward Kithure Kindiki for the position of deputy president. The nomination comes on the heels of a parliamentary vote to impeach Ruto's former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

The move marks a pivotal shift in the political landscape, with Gachagua, who has been a stalwart supporter of Ruto's administration, allegedly falling out of favor in recent months. His role in rallying central Kenya's votes was crucial during Ruto's 2022 electoral victory.

Kindiki's nomination, however, is subject to parliamentary approval. Kindiki has been a steadfast ally of President Ruto, serving as his interior minister and previously as a senator. His confirmation could solidify Ruto's political strategy amid evolving alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)