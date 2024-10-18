Parliamentary Chaos: Allegations Fly in Waqf Amendment Panel Meeting

Tejasvi Surya, a BJP leader, has brought serious allegations against opposition members, claiming they resorted to disruptive behavior at the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill. These claims were made in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, highlighting incidents that occurred during an October 14 panel session.

Surya, representing Bengaluru South, detailed that the chaos unfolded as the panel heard from Anwar Manipaddy, former chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission, who discussed a significant Waqf land scam involving the alleged encroachment or sale of roughly 2,000 acres. Surya attributed opposition disruptions to their efforts to stifle this revelation, which implicated certain Congress leaders.

In response, Surya has urged the Speaker to enforce parliamentary discipline, requesting actions against those who violated decorum. This episode follows opposition complaints against the conduct of panel chairman Jagadambika Pal, intensifying political tensions around the controversial land issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)