Telugu Desam Party: Regional Influence in National Politics

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has had a notable influence on national politics, despite being a regional entity, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday.

Speaking to TDP MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, Naidu highlighted the party's historical role in forming the National Front and United Front and its support for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government without expecting rewards. Naidu credited Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan for initiating an alliance before Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls to prevent vote splitting, and mentioned BJP's subsequent approach for TDP's inclusion in the NDA.

Naidu criticized the financial management of the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, noting the state's substantial debt. He advised TDP MLAs against repeating past mistakes, cautioning against involvement in liquor trade. Emphasizing BJP's rise, Naidu spoke of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to upcoming elections during an NDA Chief Ministers' meeting.

