Biden and Steinmeier: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Tensions

U.S. President Joe Biden met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin to discuss support for Ukraine and reducing Middle East conflicts. Biden stressed the strong U.S.-Germany ties, highlighting diplomatic, economic, and military collaborations. The meeting occurred shortly before upcoming U.S. elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:28 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's recent visit to Berlin marked a significant diplomatic effort to bolster relations with Germany amid global tensions.

During the meeting, Biden and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier focused on providing support for Ukraine and de-escalating conflicts in the Middle East, as highlighted in a White House readout.

This diplomatic visit comes just weeks ahead of the U.S. elections, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in Biden's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

