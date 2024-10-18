Biden and Steinmeier: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Tensions

U.S. President Joe Biden's recent visit to Berlin marked a significant diplomatic effort to bolster relations with Germany amid global tensions.

During the meeting, Biden and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier focused on providing support for Ukraine and de-escalating conflicts in the Middle East, as highlighted in a White House readout.

This diplomatic visit comes just weeks ahead of the U.S. elections, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in Biden's agenda.

